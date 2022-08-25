Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Justice Dept. provides judge with redacted Trump affidavit

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The National Archives and Records Administration recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from a initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. That's according to newly public correspondence with the Trump legal team.(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart will decide whether the sealed FBI affidavit, which presumably lays out a detailed factual basis for the search, will become public — and if so, how much is disclosed.

“The United States has filed a submission under seal per the Court’s order of Aug. 22,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement. “The Justice Department respectfully declines further comment as the Court considers the matter.”

Reinhart had given the department until Thursday at noon to propose to him the redactions to the affidavit it wanted to make before any portion of it was released to the public. But he acknowledged on Monday that it was possible that the redactions, or blacked-out portions, would be so extensive as to leave the public version of the document without any meaningful information.

Legal experts say newly unsealed documents shine light on the Mar-a-Lago search. (CNN, POOL, BILL HENNESSEY)

The affidavit is likely to contain key information about the FBI’s basis for executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Aug. 8. Documents already made public as part of the investigation show that the FBI retrieved from the property 11 sets of classified documents, including information marked at the top secret level.

The documents also showed that the FBI was investigating the “willful retention of national defense information,” the concealment or removal of government records and obstruction of a federal investigation.

Multiple news media organizations, including The Associated Press, argued in court last week for the disclosure of the affidavit, citing the extraordinary public interest in the federal search of a former president’s home. Trump and some of his supporters have also encouraged the document’s release.

The Justice Department has opposed the release, saying the disclosure risks compromising an ongoing criminal investigation, revealing information about witnesses and divulging investigative techniques.

Reinhart has said that though he was sensitive to the department’s concerns, he was not inclined to keep the entire document sealed and directed officials to submit to him redactions of the document reflecting the information it wants to keep secret.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

___

Find more on Donald Trump-related investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
Derrion Leonard
Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High
Ellis Thompson
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Latest News

Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary
Aug. 24 marked both 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six...
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
A new proposal in L.A. could force hotels to offer vacant rooms to people experiencing...
Voters in Los Angeles to decide to house homeless in vacant hotel rooms
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the ...
Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets contain dairy allergen due to supplier error