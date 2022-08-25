Advertise with Us
Homicide investigation underway at Midtown apartment complex

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a homicide at a Midtown apartment complex.

Officers responded to a shooting Wednesday around 8 p.m. at the Belevedere Gardens Apartments where they found one victim.

The person was rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

