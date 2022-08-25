Former Memphis basketball player, head coach Wayne Yates dies at 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wayne Yates, who was an All-American player for Memphis basketball before taking over as the Tigers head coach for five seasons, died on August 16 in his hometown of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Yates was 84.

Yates transferred from New Mexico State to what was then Memphis State University in 1959. He was named an All-American his senior year after averaging 17.5 points and 14.4 rebounds per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Yates with the fifth overall pick in the 1961 draft, although he only played one season in the NBA.

Yates began his coaching career in 1969 as an assistant under then Memphis head coach Moe Iba, and then was an assistant under Gene Bartow from 1970-74.

He was part of the Tigers’ staff that led the team to the national championship game in 1972-73.

He became the head coach of the Tigers in 1974 and went 93-49 in five seasons at the helm of the program.

Yates was inducted into the University of Memphis M Club Hall of Fame in 1993.

