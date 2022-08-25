Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Former Memphis basketball player, head coach Wayne Yates dies at 84

Wayne Yates
Wayne Yates(The University of Memphis Athletics)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wayne Yates, who was an All-American player for Memphis basketball before taking over as the Tigers head coach for five seasons, died on August 16 in his hometown of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Yates was 84.

Yates transferred from New Mexico State to what was then Memphis State University in 1959. He was named an All-American his senior year after averaging 17.5 points and 14.4 rebounds per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Yates with the fifth overall pick in the 1961 draft, although he only played one season in the NBA.

Yates began his coaching career in 1969 as an assistant under then Memphis head coach Moe Iba, and then was an assistant under Gene Bartow from 1970-74.

He was part of the Tigers’ staff that led the team to the national championship game in 1972-73.

He became the head coach of the Tigers in 1974 and went 93-49 in five seasons at the helm of the program.

Yates was inducted into the University of Memphis M Club Hall of Fame in 1993.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car
Rickey Nicks mugshot
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say

Latest News

Abortions are being banned all across Tennessee.
Governor and district attorney at odds on abortion ban enforcement
George Lopez attends NBCUniversal's 2022 Upfront press junket at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on...
George Lopez to serve as special guest for Methodist Healthcare Foundation luncheon
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 24, 2022
Governor and district attorney at odds on abortion ban enforcement
Governor and district attorney at odds on abortion ban enforcement