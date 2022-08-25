Advertise with Us
Driver charged with no driver’s license in crash that killed 12-year-old girl

Luciano Ramirez Perez mugshot
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The driver responsible for fatally hitting a 12-year-old girl with his truck on Wednesday has been charged with no driver’s license and driving with a suspended/revoked/cancelled license.

Memphis police say 34-year-old Luciano Ramirez Perez was driving his 1998 Ford F-250 west on Winchester Road when he hit a young pedestrian by Castleman Street who ran into traffic lanes.

The girl was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition after being hit.

Memphis police say Perez stayed at the scene.

He told police that he has no driver’s license and no auto insurance on his Ford. He was transported to 201 Poplar per a mandatory arrest law.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Perez’ bond of $2,500 has been posted.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges may come later.

