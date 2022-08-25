Advertise with Us
Doctor shares tips to navigate insurance coverage gaps

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, more than 2 million Americans take a blood thinner medication and the average out-of-pocket prescription cost for insured patients has risen drastically.

Dr. Daniel Zlott with the American Pharmacists Association joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the obstacles seniors are facing when it comes to managing their health, especially when the cost of prescription drugs increases unexpectedly due to a coverage gap.

Dr. Zlott also shared what causes these gaps and how seniors and their caregivers can navigate a coverage gap.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

