Doctor shares tips to navigate insurance coverage gaps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, more than 2 million Americans take a blood thinner medication and the average out-of-pocket prescription cost for insured patients has risen drastically.

Dr. Daniel Zlott with the American Pharmacists Association joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the obstacles seniors are facing when it comes to managing their health, especially when the cost of prescription drugs increases unexpectedly due to a coverage gap.

Dr. Zlott also shared what causes these gaps and how seniors and their caregivers can navigate a coverage gap.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.