1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Sam Cooper Blvd

The crash on Sam Cooper Blvd(TDOT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash has all lanes of Sam Cooper Boulevard blocked off in both directions.

Officers blocked traffic sometime near 11 a.m. Thursday between Highland Street and Graham Street.

Police say three vehicles collided. One person was killed in the crash and another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on when traffic will be back open.

