Climbing temperatures and lower rain chances through the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning with partly cloudy conditions. We will have a chance for a stray shower this afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. With some sunshine today, high temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon. It will also be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Wind: Southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy and muggy on Friday with afternoon highs in the lower to mid 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly dry with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index could reach 105 in some areas.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday.

