Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Climbing temperatures and lower rain chances through the end of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning with partly cloudy conditions. We will have a chance for a stray shower this afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. With some sunshine today, high temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon. It will also be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Wind: Southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy and muggy on Friday with afternoon highs in the lower to mid 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly dry with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index could reach 105 in some areas.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
A shooting near Germantown High School.
Multiple shots fired near Germantown High School
Ellis Thompson
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to clouds, rain chances, and a much warmer pattern
ET
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 24, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Stubborn stationary front continues to bring isolated showers for portions of the Mid-South
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 8/24