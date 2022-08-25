Climbing temperatures and lower rain chances through the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another day with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances, mainly south of I-40, as a stationary front remains over the Mid-South. Highs today will be in the 80s areawide. This front will continue to weaken and move slightly east through Friday, allowing for drier and warmer weather heading into the weekend.

NORMAL HIGH: 91

NORMAL LOW: 72

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Wind: Southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy and muggy on Friday with afternoon highs in the lower to mid 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly dry with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index could reach 105 in some areas.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

