Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Climbing temperatures and lower rain chances through the end of the week

August 25, 2022
11 AM Thursday Update
By Erin Thomas
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another day with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances, mainly south of I-40, as a stationary front remains over the Mid-South. Highs today will be in the 80s areawide. This front will continue to weaken and move slightly east through Friday, allowing for drier and warmer weather heading into the weekend.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 91
  • NORMAL LOW: 72

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 90 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Wind: Southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy and muggy on Friday with afternoon highs in the lower to mid 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly dry with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index could reach 105 in some areas.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
Derrion Leonard
Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High
Ellis Thompson
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Latest News

et
Thursday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 25, 2022
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 8/25
WMC First Alert Weather
Climbing temperatures and lower rain chances through the end of the week
Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to clouds, rain chances, and a much warmer pattern