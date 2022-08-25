Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Wed., 15 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Aug. 24, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Journey To Culinary Art

Chef Eli Townsend | Owner of Townsend Food Services & Dos Hermanos Kitchen

The Soulful Flavors Found In Memphis

Chef Eli Townsend | Owner of Townsend Food Services & Dos Hermanos Kitchen

Touring Downtown’s Newest Grocery Store

Addie James | Director of Marketing for South Point Grocery

Taylor James | Executive Vice President for South Point Grocery

Celebrating 40 Years Of Legacy

Lar’Juanette Williams | Executive Director for Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Focused On Freedom

Noelle Trent, Ph.d. | Director of Interpretation, Collections, & Education for National Civil Rights Museum

A Full Weekend Of Pride Events

Dr. Darnell Gooch Jr. | Executive Director for Cathedral Foundation

Dr. Davin D. Clemons | Founder & Executive Director for Tri State Black Pride

Connecting With Entrepreneurs In The Dessert Lab

Chef Eli Townsend | Owner of Townsend Food Services & Dos Hermanos Kitchen

