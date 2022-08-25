Bluff City Life: Wed., 15 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Chef Eli Townsend | Owner of Townsend Food Services & Dos Hermanos Kitchen
The Soulful Flavors Found In Memphis
Touring Downtown’s Newest Grocery Store
Addie James | Director of Marketing for South Point Grocery
Taylor James | Executive Vice President for South Point Grocery
Celebrating 40 Years Of Legacy
Lar’Juanette Williams | Executive Director for Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Noelle Trent, Ph.d. | Director of Interpretation, Collections, & Education for National Civil Rights Museum
A Full Weekend Of Pride Events
Dr. Darnell Gooch Jr. | Executive Director for Cathedral Foundation
Dr. Davin D. Clemons | Founder & Executive Director for Tri State Black Pride
Connecting With Entrepreneurs In The Dessert Lab
