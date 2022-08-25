Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High

Derrion Leonard
Derrion Leonard(Germantown PD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were reported on Arthur Road near Germantown High School at 2:30 p.m Wednesday.

Officers remained on campus as students were leaving as a precaution.

There are no reports of anyone being injured in the shooting.

Germantown Police made an arrest Thursday morning in connection to the shooting.

Derrion Leonard, 24, is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

ATF Nashville is assisting in the ongoing investigation of the shooting.

The scene near Germantown High School.
The scene near Germantown High School.(Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
Ellis Thompson
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Latest News

Lashawn Green charged with identity theft
Man arrested for 37 counts of identity theft, fraud over $260K
Teresa La Dart vs Taylor Swift -- "Lover"
Memphis-area poet files $1M copyright infringement suit against Taylor Swift
Teresa La Dart vs Taylor Swift -- "Lover"
Teresa La Dart vs Taylor Swift -- "Lover"
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Homicide investigation underway at Midtown apartment complex