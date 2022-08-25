Advice on getting quick access to health care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you tried to see a doctor and either unable to get an appointment or must wait weeks to get in to see a physician? You are not alone.

Dr. Beranger, M.D. with Dedicated Senior Medical Services, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share advice on for people to be able to get appointments more quickly and what is causing this issue.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.