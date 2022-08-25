Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

20-year-old sentenced to over 10 years in prison for attempted carjacking

He could face up to five years behind bars if convicted.
He could face up to five years behind bars if convicted.(Hawaii News Now/File)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old convicted in a 2019 attempted carjacking is set to spend over a decade behind bars.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Demetrius Willaims was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm.

On Dec. 28, 2019, Williams and Terrion Jones contacted a third party to take them to the mall, according to the DOJ. Once the vehicle arrived, Williams asked the victim to drive to the back of the complex to pick up another passenger.

Once the driver got behind the building Jones pretended he was getting the other passenger, but instead opened the driver’s door. Williams then brandished a gun and told the victim to get out of the car or he would shoot her.

The victim resisted and Jones reportedly punched her. Williams then told Jones to shoot the woman but she was able to get away.

An armed citizen intervened and Jones and Williams fled the scene.

They were identified and arrested several days later.

On Sept. 15, 2021, Williams pled guilty to the charges.

Following his 125-month federal prison sentence, Williams will have three years of supervised release.

The DOJ says Jones was previously sentenced to 111 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Castleman Street and Winchester Road.
12-year-old dies after being hit by truck
Derrion Leonard
Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High
Ellis Thompson
Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens
Ford's Garage was founded in 2012 and began franchising in 2015. The original Ford's Garage...
Ford looks to open themed restaurants in Memphis
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

Latest News

The crash on Sam Cooper Blvd
1 dead, 1 critical after crash on Sam Cooper Blvd
Hawkins (L) and Norfolk (R)
Pair arrested in ‘chop shop’ bust
Antonio Lewis charged with shooting at DoubleTree Hotel
Man arrested after ‘active shooter’ incident at DoubleTree Hotel
Derrion Leonard
Arrest made after shots fired near Germantown High