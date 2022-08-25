20-year-old sentenced to over 10 years in prison for attempted carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old convicted in a 2019 attempted carjacking is set to spend over a decade behind bars.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Demetrius Willaims was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm.

On Dec. 28, 2019, Williams and Terrion Jones contacted a third party to take them to the mall, according to the DOJ. Once the vehicle arrived, Williams asked the victim to drive to the back of the complex to pick up another passenger.

Once the driver got behind the building Jones pretended he was getting the other passenger, but instead opened the driver’s door. Williams then brandished a gun and told the victim to get out of the car or he would shoot her.

The victim resisted and Jones reportedly punched her. Williams then told Jones to shoot the woman but she was able to get away.

An armed citizen intervened and Jones and Williams fled the scene.

They were identified and arrested several days later.

On Sept. 15, 2021, Williams pled guilty to the charges.

Following his 125-month federal prison sentence, Williams will have three years of supervised release.

The DOJ says Jones was previously sentenced to 111 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

