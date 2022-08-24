Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to clouds, rain chances, and a much warmer pattern

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system moving through the lower Mississippi River Valley continues to drive Gulf moisture into the Mid-South keeping clouds, a few showers, and warm, muggy air into the area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light East wind, and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a downpour long with a light Southeast wind and high temperatures near 90.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, high temperatures in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

