Woman charged in Whitehaven activist’s shooting death to appear in court

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman charged with murdering a prominent Memphis leader this month will appear in Shelby County Court Wednesday.

Tifanee Wright, 33, was arrested early Tuesday morning after Shelby County officials identified her as the sole suspect in the murder of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson and issued a warrant for her arrest on Aug. 16.

Wright was arrested around 2 a.m. at a home on Stoneway Lane.

Police say the front door was barricaded with a couch during the arrest, but they were eventually able to get her out.

Nelson was shot and killed on Aug. 14.

After the shooting, police say a suspect was seen driving off in her car.

That person was later identified as Wright.

Police say the shooting was not a carjacking but started as an argument over money between Wright and Nelson.

Wright remains in jail and is charged with second-degree murder.

She’s scheduled to appear in front of a Shelby County judge Wednesday for a video arraignment.

We will update this story with any information about her court appearance.

RELATED | Whitehaven activist shot and killed on same day she planned a community event to reduce crime

