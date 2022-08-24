U.S. Amy Corps of Engineers christen vessel in honor of Memphis civil engineer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) held a christening ceremony of a survey vessel on Tuesday to honor the legacy of Civil Engineer Darian S. Chasteen, P.E.

Before passing away from cancer in 2021, Chasteen played a major role in the advancement of river engineering science — studying the Mississippi River and applying sound engineering techniques to help shape it into a safe, navigable waterway.

The Survey Vessel Chasteen makes its first launch, departing from the christening ceremony. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District)

The survey vessel CHASTEEN is an enclosed cabin, 28-foot-long vessel with twin 300 horsepower engines, that’s used for multi-beam hydrographic surveys, velocity measurements, and discharge measurements of the Mississippi River.

Chasteen served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District for over 30 years. He served his final years as deputy chief of the Hydraulics and Hydrology Branch.

Wife of Civil Engineer Darian Chasteen, Mrs. Leanne Chasteen, delivers remarks during the ceremony. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District)

The ceremony was held at the Beale Street Landing located at 251 Riverside Drive.

Officiating the ceremony was USACE Memphis District Commander Col. Brian D. Sawser.

Delivering remarks were made by Mississippi Valley Division Commanding General and Mississippi River Commission (MRC) President Diana M. Holland.

MRC Commissioners, the Chasteen family, and guests also attended.

