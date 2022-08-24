Two arrested, charged in string of East Memphis carjackings, robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and woman were arrested and charged for their participation in a string of carjackings that took place in the East Memphis area between Sunday and Monday.

Late Sunday night, around 10:00 p.m., Memphis police responded to a carjacking call on Kelly Road, where the victim told officers that while sitting on his front porch, a man approached him and demanded everything he had.

The victim gave him his phone and car keys, and the suspect then left in the victim’s black 2006 Lexus.

On Monday evening, around 6:55 p.m., police responded to another robbery at Park Estate apartments. The victim told officers that as he was exiting his car, a woman armed with a gray handgun demanded everything on his person. A total of $24 was taken, police say.

Later that day at 10:20 p.m. officers were called to Mynders Avenue, where two victims told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men in a Lexus. The suspects took both victims’ phones, wallets and keys, but not their car.

After providing the tag number, police confirmed that the suspects’ Lexus was the same one that was carjacked earlier that morning.

Just 20 minutes later, police responded to a carjacking on Southern Avenue. The victim told police that as he was unloading groceries from his Toyota Camry, a Lexus pulled up, occupied by three men.

Four other passengers were inside the victim’s car.

While armed, two of the suspects approached the group and demanded the Camry, and nothing else.

The suspects then left the scene in both cars.

The previous victim from the Mynders Avenue robbery was able to track his phone, and officers located it at the intersection of Houston Street and Southern Avenue inside the unoccupied Lexus.

Officers began to check the area and also found the stolen Camry near Highland Street and Mynders Avenue. Police attempted to stop the car, and the driver took off.

After a short pursuit, the Camry stopped at Kimball and Jonah Avenue, where the suspects abandoned the car and fled.

They were later arrested and identified as Christan Young, 22, and Johnashia Batts, 19.

Two weapons were also recovered.

A third suspect remains unidentified.

Young told police that he knew the Lexus was stolen when he got into the car on Monday with the other suspects. He then gave a detailed account of his participation in the Mynders robbery and Camry carjacking.

Young was charged with one count of carjacking, five counts of aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony, theft of property valued between $2,500 and $10,000, and evading arrest.

Batts gave a statement of admission of her role in the Camry carjacking and other robberies. She was charged with one count of carjacking, eight counts of aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony, and evading arrest.

In Tuesday’s hearing, Batts’ bond was set to $75,000. On Wednesday, Young’s was set to $250,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on August 31.

