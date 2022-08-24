Advertise with Us
Suspects wanted in connection to Wolfchase Galleria gunfire captured, arrested

Joshua Smith and Ben Winston
Joshua Smith and Ben Winston(Action News 5/MPD)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have found and arrested the men responsible for the gunfire that erupted inside the Wolfchase Galleria mall on August 17.

The Memphis Police Department said Joshua Smith, 25, and his brother Ben Winston, 23, were both wanted in connection to the shooting.

The two brothers reportedly left the scene in a black Volkswagon. Warrants were later issued for their arrest.

Smith’s warrant charged him with assault. Winston’s warrant charged him with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of property.

Wolfchase Galleria
Wolfchase Galleria(Action News 5)

When Memphis police responded to the shooting at approximately 12:50 p.m., an employee told officers that he was confronted by Smith, a former friend, along with his brother inside the store he works at, B Connected Wireless.

The witness said that after a brief verbal altercation, he and Smith agreed to fight in the hallway outside the store. The witness said Winston joined in on the attack.

After the initial fight, the two brothers then followed the victim inside the store and assaulted him again. Other employees intervened to stop the fight.

One of those employees told police that as he attempted to separate the three, Winston fired one gunshot from a handgun, striking a column. No one was injured from the gunfire, police say.

The estimated repair cost for the damage to the business was less than $1,000, the affidavit reads.

In a six-person photo lineup, the employee who was assaulted positively identified Smith as the person who started the altercation.

Both Winston and Smith appeared in court Wednesday morning.

