Suspect caught on camera running from scene of downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of firing shots in downtown Memphis last weekend.

MPD says officers responded to a shots fired call on South Front Street around 12:57 a.m. Sunday where officers found multiple shell casings of different calibers but no victim.

Officers later found the victim on E.H. Crump Boulevard.

Video captured the suspect running from the scene of the shooting on Huling Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStopper at 901-528-CASH.

