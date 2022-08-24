Stubborn stationary front continues to bring isolated showers for portions of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated Shower and thunderstorm chances continue today, mainly over portions of North Mississippi. Again, areas north of Memphis will have more sun today while areas to the south experience more cloud cover. Drier, warmer weather returns to the Mid-South for the end of the work week.

NORMAL HIGH: 91

NORMAL LOW: 72

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 88 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows around 70. Wind: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly to partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, especially in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and muggy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly dry with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. A stray shower will be possible on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

