Silverfield hints that Thomas likely to be starting as running back

By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After not dropping any hints for the last few weeks about who their starting running back would be for the first game against Mississippi State, it appears Ryan Silverfield and company have a favorite for the number one spot on the depth chart in the backfield.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that it’ll likely be redshirt sophomore Brandon Thomas in that alpha dog role.

Thomas led the Tigers in rushing last year despite missing three games.

Silverfield has plenty of confidence in what he can bring to this year’s group.

“Brandon Thomas was our starting running back for those first three games last year, and he led the country in rushing,” Silverfield said. “And I get it right, we have every right to challenge the way our running game was towards the end of the year. But when Brandon Thomas was in the game, we were a little bit different.”

“You know, no matter whether it was a healthy O-line, healthy receivers blocking better, Brandon Thomas has shown that he’s capable of being a starting running back. So maybe that’s the direction we’re heading in as our starter.”

Thomas had a period in the middle of last season where he struggled with fumbles, when asked if he was comfortable with Thomas’ ball security, Silverfield simply said: “Yes, I am.”

