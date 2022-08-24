Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Showers possible again today, but rain chances drop this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but a few showers will be possible this afternoon. Clouds will linger in areas along and south of I-40. High temperatures will climb to the upper 80s today and low temperatures will be around 70 degrees tonight. Patchy fog will be possible overnight and into tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 88 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows around 70. Wind: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly to partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, especially in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy and muggy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be mostly dry with sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. A stray shower will be possible on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Nicks mugshot
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Clerk Wanda Halbert in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Tifanee Wright
Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a drier and much warmer pattern emerging
et
Tuesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 23, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Clouds and a few showers again today
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning weather 8/23