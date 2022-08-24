Shelby County clerk expected back in office Wednesday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is expected back in her office Wednesday.

This after it was discovered she was in Jamaica while her office was closed to customers as staff caught up on a backlog of services.

She continues to receive bipartisan flack for her decision to be out of the country.

We know Halbert’s fiancée lives in Jamaica but many are wondering why she picked the week her office had a scheduled closure to catch up on work as the week to spend in Jamaica.

In her absence, she’s received criticism from both republicans and democrats.

Some have brought up the idea of a recall.

Halbert was reelected to a second four-year term earlier this month -- that term begins on Sept. 1.

But talks of a recall are on the rise and if this happens it would take.. 15% of registered voters in the county, or about 87,000 people would have to sign a petition, and it can’t be done until 180 days after an election.

While some hope things can get better in 180 days, they say they need solutions to a backlog of services, including thousands of requests for new or renewed license plates, now.

“I don’t think that there should be a lot of focus on just talk, we need action, you know. We need to get these plates out, and we need to be able to repair the distrust between the constituents and this department,” said Shelby County Commissioner-Elect Britney Thornton.

“I hope Ms. Wanda gets back here fast because we’re getting tickets out here and the police are not hearing that the office is closed,” said community member, Robin Burnett.

We’ve reached out to Halbert several times but she has not returned any of our calls or emails while out of the country.

She has been remotely answering people’s questions on the Shelby County Clerk’s Facebook page while in Jamaica.

