Radiothon looks to raise organ & tissue donor awareness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WAVN The Trend’s Telisa Franklin and the Mid-South Transplant Association are teaming up for a radiothon from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 24.

The goal is all about raising awareness of being an organ and tissue donor.

Telisa and Marie Mitchell, a living donor, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share their personal stories that has led them to advocate for more awareness.

