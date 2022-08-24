Advertise with Us
Radiothon looks to raise organ & tissue donor awareness

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WAVN The Trend’s Telisa Franklin and the Mid-South Transplant Association are teaming up for a radiothon from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 24.

Click here to listen live.

The goal is all about raising awareness of being an organ and tissue donor.

Telisa and Marie Mitchell, a living donor, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share their personal stories that has led them to advocate for more awareness.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

