Officials searching for Munford teen missing since Friday

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - State and local officials are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday.

Munford Police Department says Jacob Chilton is a 5′7, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a white shirt and high-top shoes.

The teen’s mother says Jacob was last seen Monday and was thought to be heading toward Covington, Shelbyville, Kentucky or Indianapolis, Indiana.

If you have seen Jacob or know where he may be, call Munford police at 901-475-4300 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

