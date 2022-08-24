Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Officials searching for Munford teen missing since Friday

Have you seen Jacob Chilton?
Jacob Chilton -- missing from Munford
Jacob Chilton -- missing from Munford(Munford Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - State and local officials are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday.

Munford Police Department says Jacob Chilton is a 5′7, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a white shirt and high-top shoes.

The teen’s mother says Jacob was last seen Monday and was thought to be heading toward Covington, Shelbyville, Kentucky or Indianapolis, Indiana.

If you have seen Jacob or know where he may be, call Munford police at 901-475-4300 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Nicks mugshot
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Clerk Wanda Halbert in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
Tifanee Wright
Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson

Latest News

Robert Guyse charged in Midtown murder
Man charged in fatal shooting in Midtown Memphis
Elizandro Gonzalez being apprehended by officers at an address on Plum Avenue.
Texas fugitive wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested by US Marshals in Memphis
Shelby County Clerk’s Office shut down after COVID-19 exposure
Shelby County clerk expected back in office Wednesday
Tifanee Wright charged in Dr. Yvonne Nelson's murder
Woman charged in Whitehaven activist’s shooting death to appear in court