Multiple shots fired near Germantown High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were reported on Arthur Road near Germantown High School at 2:30 p.m Wednesday.

Officers remained on campus as students were leaving as a precaution.

There are no reports of anyone being injured in the shooting.

ATF Nashville is assisting in the ongoing investigation of the shooting.

