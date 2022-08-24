Advertise with Us
Multiple shots fired near Germantown High School

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were reported on Arthur Road near Germantown High School at 2:30 p.m Wednesday.

Officers remained on campus as students were leaving as a precaution.

There are no reports of anyone being injured in the shooting.

ATF Nashville is assisting in the ongoing investigation of the shooting.

