Memphis River Parks Partnership seeks event, food proposals as park hits 50% project completion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The construction on Tom Lee Park is halfway complete!

Memphis River Parks Partnership says now that 50% of the work is completed, its time to open the multi-million-dollar renovated park to event planners and food and beverage vendors to help bring the park to life.

MRPP is already welcoming vendor proposals in hopes to get the park all set for the 2023 Memphis in May Festival.

The park will formally open after the festival.

“We are proud of achieving this percentage because many thought it could not be reached,” said board chair Tyree Daniels. “But reaching this milestone was vital to acting on our values and setting a new standard for our city.”

To prepare for the festival, MRPP says its spending $320,000 to help mitigate damage costs through the fencing of certain areas and passing construction during the festival.

