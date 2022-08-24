Advertise with Us
Man sentenced for child sex abuse after girl confided in her teachers, DA says

Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, was convicted of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.(District Attorney Ashley Welch)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been convicted of child sex crimes after the girl confided in her school teachers about the abuse.

Jurors convicted Johnathon Micah Maney, 40, of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

District Attorney Ashley Welch said the abuse started in August 2014 when the girl was 9 years old. At age 14, the girl confided in her teachers about the abuse.

“She felt comfortable enough to go to her teachers and tell them that she was suffering from anxiety and panic attacks from the abuse,” Assistant District Attorney Chris Matheson said. “They were her safe outlet.”

The DA’s office said the girl’s teachers contacted law enforcement after hearing about the abuse.

“This young girl trusted them with the information about three horrific years of abuse,” Welch said. “I cannot express strongly enough how important a role educators are playing in our children’s lives. Sometimes, it is lifesaving.”

Maney was sentenced to serve a minimum of 51.3 years to a maximum of 72.41 years in prison.

