Man charged in fatal shooting in Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 39-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a fatal shooting at a Midtown apartment building.

Shelby County Jail records show Robert Guyse is charged with second-degree murder after investigators found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment on Monday.

According to the affidavit detailing the incident, when officers responded to the shooting call, first responders rushed the victim to the hospital where she later died.

During the investigation, officers found the victim frequented the location and visited with two residents in the apartment to purchase drugs.

Witnesses allegedly told officers, they heard loud popping sounds and saw a man known as “Dirty” run from the apartment. Investigators were also told “Dirty” worked at the Exxon gas station at Poplar Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

After uncovering “Dirty’s” identity, Guyse was developed as a suspect.

He is in jail with a $120,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.