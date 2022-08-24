Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man charged in fatal shooting in Midtown Memphis

Robert Guyse charged in Midtown murder
Robert Guyse charged in Midtown murder(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 39-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a fatal shooting at a Midtown apartment building.

Shelby County Jail records show Robert Guyse is charged with second-degree murder after investigators found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment on Monday.

According to the affidavit detailing the incident, when officers responded to the shooting call, first responders rushed the victim to the hospital where she later died.

During the investigation, officers found the victim frequented the location and visited with two residents in the apartment to purchase drugs.

Witnesses allegedly told officers, they heard loud popping sounds and saw a man known as “Dirty” run from the apartment. Investigators were also told “Dirty” worked at the Exxon gas station at Poplar Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

After uncovering “Dirty’s” identity, Guyse was developed as a suspect.

He is in jail with a $120,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Nicks mugshot
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Clerk Wanda Halbert in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
Tifanee Wright
Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson

Latest News

Jacob Chilton -- missing from Munford
Officials searching for Munford teen missing since Friday
Elizandro Gonzalez being apprehended by officers at an address on Plum Avenue.
Texas fugitive wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested by US Marshals in Memphis
Shelby County Clerk’s Office shut down after COVID-19 exposure
Shelby County clerk expected back in office Wednesday
Tifanee Wright charged in Dr. Yvonne Nelson's murder
Woman charged in Whitehaven activist’s shooting death to appear in court