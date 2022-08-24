Man, 2 teens arrested after woman carjacked at Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man and two teens they say carjacked a woman at Walgreens.

The incident happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. at the location on Park Avenue and S Highland Street.

The victim told police she was approached by two males with handguns who demanded her Chevy Cruze.

About 20 minutes later, officers found the car in the area of South Highland and Kendricks Avenue.

Officers attempted to pull the car over, but the suspects sped off until stopping the car and running away.

A K9 and air unit were called to help with the search, and all three suspects were found.

Ellis Thompson, along with a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were taken into custody.

The teens are charged with carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and evading arrest on foot.

Ellis Thompson, 26, is charged with theft of property, felony evading in a a vehicle, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon and evading arrest on foot.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.