LIVE: National Civil Rights Museum announces 2022 Freedom Award honorees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Nation Civil Rights Museum is announcing the honorees for the 2022 Freedom Award.

NCRM says this award was created to recognize individuals for their contributions to civil and human rights and dedication to creating opportunities for the disenfranchised.

The 2022 Freedom Award honorees are listed below:

Taylor Branch

Frederick W. Smith

Isabel Wilkerson

Jeffery Robinson

Lamman Rucker will host this year’s event.

In 2021, NCRM selected former first lady, Michelle Obama as one of the recipients.

The museum announces the recipients of the award at its annual event on Oct. 20.

We will stream the announcement of honorees live in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.