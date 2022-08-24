Advertise with Us
LIVE: National Civil Rights Museum announces 2022 Freedom Award honorees

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Nation Civil Rights Museum is announcing the honorees for the 2022 Freedom Award.

NCRM says this award was created to recognize individuals for their contributions to civil and human rights and dedication to creating opportunities for the disenfranchised.

The 2022 Freedom Award honorees are listed below:

  • Taylor Branch
  • Frederick W. Smith
  • Isabel Wilkerson
  • Jeffery Robinson

Lamman Rucker will host this year’s event.

In 2021, NCRM selected former first lady, Michelle Obama as one of the recipients.

The museum announces the recipients of the award at its annual event on Oct. 20.

We will stream the announcement of honorees live in the video player above.

