‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A potential “life threatening situation” is underway in parts of Scott County due to severe flooding in the area.

The National Weather Service is calling this a “catastrophic threat,” with some areas of I-20 near the Morton exit being closed.

This threat includes Forest, Morton and Hillsboro, Mississippi, until 2:30 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.