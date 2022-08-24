Advertise with Us
‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.

(Credit: KALB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A potential “life threatening situation” is underway in parts of Scott County due to severe flooding in the area.

The National Weather Service is calling this a “catastrophic threat,” with some areas of I-20 near the Morton exit being closed.

This threat includes Forest, Morton and Hillsboro, Mississippi, until 2:30 p.m.

