Lanes closures scheduled for damage repairs from I-40 crash

(WILX)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - Overnight closures are scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday to repair damage caused by Monday’s tanker truck crash on I-40.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says all eastbound traffic will be placed in the inside (left) lane at the St. Francis River Bridge.

Once outside lane repairs are completed, traffic will be shifted to the outside (right) lane as repairs are completed on the inside lanes.

Crews will be focused on repairing two main areas of the roadway that experienced fire damage from the crash. Each damaged section will require the removal of the deck, rebar remediation, and recasting of the deck.

Lane closures will be marked using signage and orange barrels.

The closures are expected to remain in place through 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 25.

