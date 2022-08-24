Judge to make decision on Peppertree Apartments closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal court is nearing a decision on the future of Peppertree Apartments.

Judge Fowlkes said in Friday’s hearing that if Peppertree hasn’t “adequately addressed” the recent safety concerns, he’ll be left with no choice but to close the property.

Fowlkes says he’s confident a decision can be made this week based on Wednesday’s hearing.

On Wednesday morning, the court heard from both the defense counsel (the city) and plaintiff Alexander Wharton about the new filing regarding the temporary restraining order.

Defense Attorney Bruce McMullen says crime was an initial problem but now maintenance is the primary issue.

The defense team asked the court to grant them three wishes: no new tenants or renewed leases, and access to talk to Peppertree residents.

The court denied the team’s request to speak to the residents.

The defense team called four witnesses to the stand: a commercial code inspector, a fire inspector, and a spokesman for the Center for Transforming Communities.

They all spoke about deteriorated areas and the need for maintenance.

A hearing in Environmental Court is scheduled for tomorrow at 9 a.m.

