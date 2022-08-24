Advertise with Us
How inflation shaped back-to-school shopping

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor survey is examining the economic impact of back-to-school shopping.

Melissa Bastos, Director of Corporate Strategy and Insights for Cotton Incorporated, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about some of the surprising results of this year’s survey and how consumers’ perspectives on inflation shaped their back-to-school shopping.

Bastos also shared tips on recycling jeans that children have outgrown.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

