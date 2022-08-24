Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Gov. Lee: ‘No tolerance for lack of integrity among elected officials’

FILE - In this May 2, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, left, talks with...
FILE - In this May 2, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, left, talks with Cade Cothren, right, his chief of staff, during a House session in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee campaign finance regulators voted Thursday, March 17, 2022 to pass prosecutors their investigations surrounding a former House speaker and his then-chief of staff, who have been implicated in an alleged political consulting kickback scheme. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said people should trust those they vote into office, following the federal prosecution of two state elected officials.

Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada of Franklin and his Chief of Staff, Cade Cothren of Nashville, were arrested Tuesday on bribery and kickback conspiracy charges.

Casada and Cade are charged with conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving federal funds and bribery and kickbacks concerning federal funds. They are also facing wire fraud and money laundering charges.

During a forum in Memphis on Wednesday morning, Gov. Lee responded to the arrest.

“It’s really important that the people trust elected officials that are public servants. It’s really important that they do that. And when there’s a breach of that trust, it’s more than unfortunate. It should not happen in our state.”

If convicted, Casada and Cothren could face up to 20 years in prison each.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Nicks mugshot
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Clerk Wanda Halbert in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
Tifanee Wright
Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson

Latest News

Tom Lee Park renovations 50% complete
Memphis River Parks Partnership seeks event, food proposals as park hits 50% project completion
Tom Lee Park renovations 50% complete
Tom Lee Park renovations 50% complete
National Civil Rights Museum announces 2022 Freedom Award honorees
National Civil Rights Museum announces 2022 Freedom Award honorees
The fire on Lucy Ave.
Arson suspected after vacant apartment goes up in flames