Gov. Lee: ‘No tolerance for lack of integrity among elected officials’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said people should trust those they vote into office, following the federal prosecution of two state elected officials.

Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada of Franklin and his Chief of Staff, Cade Cothren of Nashville, were arrested Tuesday on bribery and kickback conspiracy charges.

Casada and Cade are charged with conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving federal funds and bribery and kickbacks concerning federal funds. They are also facing wire fraud and money laundering charges.

During a forum in Memphis on Wednesday morning, Gov. Lee responded to the arrest.

“It’s really important that the people trust elected officials that are public servants. It’s really important that they do that. And when there’s a breach of that trust, it’s more than unfortunate. It should not happen in our state.”

If convicted, Casada and Cothren could face up to 20 years in prison each.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.