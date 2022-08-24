George Lopez to serve as special guest for Methodist Healthcare Foundation luncheon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Methodist Healthcare Foundation luncheon has a special guest named for 2022.

Actor and comedian George Lopez will be on hand for a conversation in support of the faith-based, healing mission of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Lopez has a new sitcom premiering on Action news 5 in November, starring alongside his daughter--it’s called Lopez vs Lopez.

Action News 5′s Joe Birch will be the emcee of the event.

It will be held on December 16 at Peabody Hotel.

Sponsorships, tables and tickets are available right now.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.