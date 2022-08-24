Advertise with Us
Financial leader shares how to relieve money stress

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Psychological Association, 87% of Americans are more stressed than ever about their daily expenses amidst sky-rocketing inflation.

Financial leader Steph Guild from Robinhood joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share tips on how to relieve money stress and financially navigate everything, from regular expenses to building long-term wealth over time.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

