Financial leader shares how to relieve money stress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Psychological Association, 87% of Americans are more stressed than ever about their daily expenses amidst sky-rocketing inflation.

Financial leader Steph Guild from Robinhood joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share tips on how to relieve money stress and financially navigate everything, from regular expenses to building long-term wealth over time.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.