Congressman Steve Cohen announces $1.6M grant to St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced a $1.6 million grant to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their research on metabolism.

The award came from National Institute of General Medical Services as part of their “New Innovator Award” program.

Congressmen Cohen released the following statement on the award:

“Understanding life-sustaining chemical reactions in our children’s bodies is critical to good health and good treatment outcomes. I am pleased to see St. Jude again recognized as an ‘innovator’ in this critical research.”

