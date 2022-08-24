Advertise with Us
Child in critical condition after being hit by truck

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition after being hit by a truck.

The incident happened near 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Castleman Street and Winchester Road.

Memphis police say the driver stayed at the scene.

