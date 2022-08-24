Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Tues., 14 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Stephanie Upshaw | Owner of Bluff City Toffee

Mid-South Artist: Averill Air

Averill Brittenum | Facebook: @averillair

Andy’s Adventure: Memphis Railroad & Trolly Museum pt. 1

Andy’s Adventure: Memphis Railroad & Trolly Museum pt. 2

Father’s Day Blues Event & Tailgate

Craig Smacks Harris | IDS Entertainment

Sponsored by IDS Entertainment

Health & Wellness Check

Keevia Porter, DNP, NP-C, PMHNC-BP | Assistant Professor of Nursing for University of TN Health Science Center

Eating Fresh From Local Farmers

Karen Bernard | Food Programs Coordinator for The Works, Inc

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

