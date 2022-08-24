Bluff City Life: Tues., 14 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Stephanie Upshaw | Owner of Bluff City Toffee
Averill Brittenum | Facebook: @averillair
Andy’s Adventure: Memphis Railroad & Trolly Museum pt. 1
Andy’s Adventure: Memphis Railroad & Trolly Museum pt. 2
Father’s Day Blues Event & Tailgate
Craig Smacks Harris | IDS Entertainment
Sponsored by IDS Entertainment
Keevia Porter, DNP, NP-C, PMHNC-BP | Assistant Professor of Nursing for University of TN Health Science Center
Eating Fresh From Local Farmers
Karen Bernard | Food Programs Coordinator for The Works, Inc
