Bluff City Life: Mon., 13 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Tiffany Greenlee | Owner of The Candle Bakery
The Journey From Jamaica To Memphis
Wayne Lumsden | Co-Owner of Evelyn & Olive
Cooking Jamaican & Southern Cuisine in Memphis
Darrin Donte | Restaurant Staff at Evelyn & Olive
Wayne Lumsden | Co-Owner of Evelyn & Olive
Solutions To The Skilled Worker Shortage
Wyatt Smith | CEO & Founder at UpSmith, Inc
Bryson Whitney | Head of Community Engagement at UpSmith, Inc
Festive Displays For Juneteenth
Tiffany Boyd | Owner of A Perfect Bloom | aperfectbloommemphis.com
New Ballet International Inspiration
Katie Smythe | CEO & Artistic Director at New Ballet Ensemble & School
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.