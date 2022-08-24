Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Mon., 13 June

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Creative Candle Cupcakes

Tiffany Greenlee | Owner of The Candle Bakery

The Journey From Jamaica To Memphis

Wayne Lumsden | Co-Owner of Evelyn & Olive

Cooking Jamaican & Southern Cuisine in Memphis

Darrin Donte | Restaurant Staff at Evelyn & Olive

Wayne Lumsden | Co-Owner of Evelyn & Olive

Solutions To The Skilled Worker Shortage

Wyatt Smith | CEO & Founder at UpSmith, Inc

Bryson Whitney | Head of Community Engagement at UpSmith, Inc

Festive Displays For Juneteenth

Tiffany Boyd | Owner of A Perfect Bloom | aperfectbloommemphis.com

New Ballet International Inspiration

Katie Smythe | CEO & Artistic Director at New Ballet Ensemble & School

