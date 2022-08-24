Arson suspected after vacant apartment goes up in flames
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vacant apartment went up in flames Tuesday night, and Memphis Fire Department suspects it was an arson.
The fire happened after midnight on Lucy avenue.
The fire caused about $43,000 in damage, MFD says.
MFD’s investigators say there were multiple areas where the fire was started.
If you know anything about this fire, call the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
