300K educators needed to fill open roles nationwide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School districts across Tennessee are being stretched as they look to fill vacant positions.

In fact, an estimated 300,000 educators are needed to fill open roles nationwide.

Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what can be done to address teacher and support professional shortages.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

