Your First Alert to a drier and much warmer pattern emerging

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system over the ArkLaTex continues to drive Gulf moisture into the Mid-South keeping clouds and showers in the mix, but as the system makes a move east rain chances diminish and warmer air returns.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with some patchy fog, a light South wind, and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a downpour, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower, a light Southeast wind, lows near 70.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs again in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

