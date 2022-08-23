Woman accused of pointing gun at students walking home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at several students walking home from school earlier this month.

According to an affidavit, on Aug. 10 police received a report regarding a woman, later identified as 32-year-old Victoria Aldridge, pulling a gun on students walking from Wooddale Middle/High School.

On Aug. 13 two of the girl came in and identified the woman. They reportedly told investigators Aldridge approached them and their friends and questioned them about picking on her son, according to the affidavit.

The girls denied knowing the woman and what she was referencing. Investigators say Aldrige then went to her car, got a small pink gun and pointed it at the girls, got back into her car and drove off waiving the gun out of the window.

The girls identified Aldridge in a photo lineup.

She is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a bond set at $5,000.

Aldridge is due in court regarding the case on Aug. 29.

