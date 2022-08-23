WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Brandon Baker, 34, was spotted in Marion County a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 driving a box truck stolen in a carjacking incident that happened in Hillsborough County.

FHP stolen box truck chase ends in crash in Gainesville, patrol vehicles damaged

TRENDING: NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Election day coverage

Baker refused to stop for troopers and started driving north in the southbound lanes on I-75.

The driver exited onto Archer Road and proceeded to lead troopers and Alachua County deputies through Butler Plaza, Piccadilly Apartments, and on Southwest 34th Street.

TRENDING: Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

He bailed out of the vehicle and was arrested. He hit several ASO deputy cars, one FHP car, and a few cars belonging to citizens in the process.

Baker was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.