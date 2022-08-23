WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville

Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Brandon Baker, 34, was spotted in Marion County a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 driving a box truck stolen in a carjacking incident that happened in Hillsborough County.

Baker refused to stop for troopers and started driving north in the southbound lanes on I-75.

The driver exited onto Archer Road and proceeded to lead troopers and Alachua County deputies through Butler Plaza, Piccadilly Apartments, and on Southwest 34th Street.

He bailed out of the vehicle and was arrested. He hit several ASO deputy cars, one FHP car, and a few cars belonging to citizens in the process.

Baker was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

