Texas fugitive wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested by Memphis marshals

Elizandro Gonzalez being apprehended by officers at an address on Plum Avenue.
Elizandro Gonzalez being apprehended by officers at an address on Plum Avenue.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fugitive who was wanted out of Dallas County, Texas, for the first-degree felony of continuous sexual abuse of a young child was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Monday.

On August 4, a peace officer in the City of Irving, Texas, obtained an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Elizandro Gonzalez of El Salvador.

Elizandro Gonzalez mugshot
Elizandro Gonzalez mugshot(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Gonzalez is alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor for eight years while residing at the victim’s home. The victim is alleged to have been assaulted between the ages of six and 14.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Texas Fugitive Task Force requested assistance from U.S. Marshals in Memphis in locating Gonzalez. On August 8, the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis accepted the case to locate and apprehend Gonzalez.

On Monday, the Two Rivers Task Force and the Memphis Police Fugitive Apprehension Team went to an address on Plum Avenue and arrested Gonzalez without incident.

