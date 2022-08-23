Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash

The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened, according to officials.
The crash happened in Marion County.
The crash happened in Marion County.(WDEF)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

In a press conference Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in the crash.

“While the investigation is ongoing, please give the families their privacies,” a THP spokesperson said. “Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement.”

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office identified the trooper in the crash as Sergeant Lee Russell.

Our deepest condolences for our Tennessee Highway Patrol family and that of Sergeant Lee Russell, along with his...

Posted by Scott County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

The FAA told WVLT News that a Bell 206 helicopter struck a power line and crashed in a wooded area on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, around 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 23. Officials said it had been recovered as of Tuesday evening.

Dan Hostetler was heading back to Chattanooga on the interstate when he said he saw a black helicopter flying in circles, describing it as moving “erratically.”

“It kind of dipped a little bit and waggled a little bit then there was a bright flash of light and puff of smoke and it hit one of the power lines that went across the highway and sure enough the power lines started gliding down toward me and all I could think was it’s going to land on top of me,” Hostetler said. “I slammed on the breaks and stopped about 2 car lengths from the line.”

A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed that the helicopter struck the power lines crossing Interstate-24 at mile marker 163, causing them to fall across the roadway.

As a result, I-24 East was closed and I-24 West was reduced to one lane through the area. The spokesperson said that TDOT crews assisted with traffic control.

A crash site was identified on SR-134, so it was also closed on both ends. Both roadways have since reopened, according to TDOT.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation, according to an FAA spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Clerk Wanda Halbert in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
Rickey Nicks mugshot
Brother of Arkansas State Rep. charged with rape of minor in Poinsett County
Mother leaves four children in the car, police say
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car
Marcus Williamson
Man charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman near Bartlett, says police
The crash along I-40 in St. Francis County
Crash on I-40 causes diesel tanker truck to go up in flames

Latest News

Dr. Joris M. Ray (MSCS)
MSCS board and Dr. Joris Ray agree to part ways, district to pay Ray $480k in severance
Shelby County Clerk’s Office crisis prompts recall questions
Shelby County Clerk’s Office crisis prompts recall questions
MSCS board and Dr. Joris Ray agree to part ways, district to pay Ray $480k in severance
MSCS board and Dr. Joris Ray agree to part ways, district to pay Ray $480k in severance
5 Star Stories: A behind-the-scenes look at the Peabody Hotel Duckmaster
5 Star Stories: A behind-the-scenes look at the Peabody Hotel Duckmaster
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert
Shelby County Clerk’s Office crisis prompts recall questions