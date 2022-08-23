Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Somerville man arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder

Derrick Williams
Derrick Williams(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers in Shelby County arrested a Somerville man who had been on the run for two years for attempted murder, an alleged kidnapping and child endangerment.

Officers were called to a home on Glenhome Drive on September 6, 2020, for a missing person.

After arriving, family members say a woman was missing and not answering her phone.

Police noticed a broken window and signs of forced entry in the home, which was “in disarray.”

A one-year-old girl had also been left alone in the home and officers found blood on the floor and on the bed sheets.

It was determined the child had been alone at least 12 hours without food or formula.

The vehicle the suspect and victim were in was tracked to Somerville.

Officers were able to find the victim but not the suspect. The woman was found unconscious; police say she jumped out of the car on Hwy 64.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she had a severe brain injury along with other bruises and abrasions. She was then taken to a long-term care facility because of her condition.

The suspect, Derrick Williams, was captured two years later. He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and child endangerment.

