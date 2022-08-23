School bus crashes into fence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school bus crashed not far from the Rhodes College campus on Tuesday.

There are no reported injuries.

The crash happened around 3:30 at the corner of Jackson Avenue and University Street.

The bus is a Harmony Transportation bus, but it’s unclear what school it was headed from or to.

